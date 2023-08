Terrorist groups are expanding in Mali is peacekeepers leave, UN experts warn The United Nations is on a tight timeline to pull all of its peacekeepers out of Mali by the end of 2023. As they leave, experts warn that ISIS and other terrorist groups are expanding their control.

