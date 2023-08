Distrust undermined the U.S. pandemic response. Now, it continues to erode healthcare High levels of distrust undermined the country's pandemic response and possibly caused half a million deaths. Distrust continues to erode healthcare, diminish access and give old diseases a chance.

Health Care Distrust undermined the U.S. pandemic response. Now, it continues to erode healthcare Distrust undermined the U.S. pandemic response. Now, it continues to erode healthcare Listen · 4:27 4:27 High levels of distrust undermined the country's pandemic response and possibly caused half a million deaths. Distrust continues to erode healthcare, diminish access and give old diseases a chance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor