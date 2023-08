What comes next for the Wagner Group following the death of its leader Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Priogozhin may be dead, but his private army remains. With some Russians publicly mourning Prigozhin, the future of his fighters is unclear.

World What comes next for the Wagner Group following the death of its leader What comes next for the Wagner Group following the death of its leader Listen · 4:31 4:31 Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Priogozhin may be dead, but his private army remains. With some Russians publicly mourning Prigozhin, the future of his fighters is unclear. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor