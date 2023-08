Idalia is a hurricane ahead of hitting Florida's Gulf Coast The tropical system is expected to strengthen into a "major" category 3 hurricane before coming ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast. Residents in some areas are being told to evacuate.

Weather Idalia is a hurricane ahead of hitting Florida's Gulf Coast The tropical system is expected to strengthen into a "major" category 3 hurricane before coming ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast. Residents in some areas are being told to evacuate.