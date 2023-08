A psychoactive hemp product is available where marijuana is banned due to a loophole Marijuana is still outlawed in most red states, but stores there have found a way to sell intoxicating hemp-based products. It's all because of a loophole in a federal law.

Law A psychoactive hemp product is available where marijuana is banned due to a loophole A psychoactive hemp product is available where marijuana is banned due to a loophole Listen · 4:28 4:28 Marijuana is still outlawed in most red states, but stores there have found a way to sell intoxicating hemp-based products. It's all because of a loophole in a federal law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor