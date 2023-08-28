Soul singer Brenton Wood

There are songs that just work for basically everyone. Songs that are vibrant and specific, and just give you a particular feeling.

For instance, the "Oogum Boogum Song" by this week's guest, Brenton Wood. It's a silly title and has silly lyrics, too. But there's something about the feeling. That almost playful falsetto, the drums bouncing along, the jangly guitar hits.

It's hard to be in a bad mood after you hear the "Oogum Boogum Song." Probably not worth the effort. Better to just kick your feet up, have some soda or iced tea and breathe easy for a minute.

The song was released in 1967. Brenton also wrote it. He's also responsible for the hit songs "Gimme Little Sign" and "Me & You."

Brenton had some hits. The "Oogum Boogum Song" went to number thirty-four on the charts, and you've probably heard it sometime in a movie or at a grocery store or something.

More than that, though, Brenton had a sound. A sweetness and lightness with a bounce that conveyed coolness. They helped define, what these days are called, LowRider Oldies. In this big world, he's a guy who had a few minor hits. In the world of East Side Story compilations and dropped Chevy Fleetlines, he's basically Bruce Springsteen.

Brenton Wood is in his 80s, and he's absolutely still got it. If you can, you should go see him live. Brenton is currently wrapping up his farewell tour. It's called The Catch You On The Rebound Tour.

Brenton joins Bullseye to talk about his career in music and what keeps him performing. Plus, we'll listen to some of his classic tracks from over the years.