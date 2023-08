Russia pushes back on Ukraine's offensive, forcing many elderly people to flee Russian forces are mounting an offensive east of Kharkiv, which is triggering a new wave of displaced persons — many of them elderly and alone.

Europe Russia pushes back on Ukraine's offensive, forcing many elderly people to flee Russia pushes back on Ukraine's offensive, forcing many elderly people to flee Audio will be available later today. Russian forces are mounting an offensive east of Kharkiv, which is triggering a new wave of displaced persons — many of them elderly and alone. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor