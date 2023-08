Hawaii loves Spam — and now Spam is giving back In response to wildfires, the maker of the shelf-stable pork product sent the equivalent of five truckloads of Spam to Maui. That's over a quarter of a million cans.

Food Hawaii loves Spam — and now Spam is giving back Hawaii loves Spam — and now Spam is giving back Listen · 0:25 0:25 In response to wildfires, the maker of the shelf-stable pork product sent the equivalent of five truckloads of Spam to Maui. That's over a quarter of a million cans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor