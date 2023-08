How did Ethiopia go from its leader winning the Nobel Peace Prize to war in a year? In 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize. A year later, he launched what has become the deadliest war of the 21st century. NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates.

In 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize. A year later, he launched what has become the deadliest war of the 21st century. NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates.