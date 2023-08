Road trip through California with 5 kids sound fun? What about doing it on foot? Danae and Olen Netteburg are hiking the more than 2,000 mile Pacific Crest Trail with kids ages two to 14. That's after hiking the Appalachian Trail and the Continental Divide Trail.

