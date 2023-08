Forecasters keep a close eye on Idalia. It is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast Idalia is now a Category 1 hurricane, and is expected to strengthen as it moves toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. It comes nearly a year after Hurricane Ian devastated the coast near Fort Myers.

