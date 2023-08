Pushback grows after Florida puts limits on teaching Black history in schools Scholars and teachers are fighting back at Florida standards that limit the teaching of Black history. They're holding a conference in Jacksonville next month.

National Pushback grows after Florida puts limits on teaching Black history in schools Pushback grows after Florida puts limits on teaching Black history in schools Scholars and teachers are fighting back at Florida standards that limit the teaching of Black history. They're holding a conference in Jacksonville next month.