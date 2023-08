Remembering classical music commentator Miles Hoffman who died at 71 Miles Hoffman, who died earlier this month, had an infectious love of classical music. He will be remembered for taking the starch out of the seemingly stiff world of classical music.

Obituaries Remembering classical music commentator Miles Hoffman who died at 71