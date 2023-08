The U.S. is experiencing a late summer wave of COVID cases While most people aren't getting really sick, hospitalizations are up more than 21% across the country. Elderly people are most at risk.

Health The U.S. is experiencing a late summer wave of COVID cases The U.S. is experiencing a late summer wave of COVID cases Listen · 3:25 3:25 While most people aren't getting really sick, hospitalizations are up more than 21% across the country. Elderly people are most at risk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor