Accessibility links
Bob Seger talks about partying in a farmer's field and gives us hair care tips : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Bob Seger is an Ann Arbor legend, a Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer who also happens to be one of the best selling artists of all time. He made it big with "Night Moves" but can he answer our questions about Knight Moves, or chess strategies?

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Bob Seger talks about partying in a farmer's field and gives us hair care tips

Bob Seger talks about partying in a farmer's field and gives us hair care tips

Listen · 47:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196586872/1200115216" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Once upon a time, there was a high school kid in Ann Arbor who listened to rock and roll on the radio and dreamed of starting his own band. That's not unusual. But this kid, Bob Seger, grew up to be one of the best selling recording artists of all time, and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He still lives in Ann Arbor, near where he grew up, and we are delighted he joins us this week.