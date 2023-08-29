Bob Seger talks about partying in a farmer's field and gives us hair care tips

Once upon a time, there was a high school kid in Ann Arbor who listened to rock and roll on the radio and dreamed of starting his own band. That's not unusual. But this kid, Bob Seger, grew up to be one of the best selling recording artists of all time, and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He still lives in Ann Arbor, near where he grew up, and we are delighted he joins us this week.