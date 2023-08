Neera Tanden talks about how the Biden administration's price drug cuts will work NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Biden's domestic policy advisor, Neera Tanden, about the administration's plan to lower the price of certain prescription drugs under Medicare.

Politics Neera Tanden talks about how the Biden administration's price drug cuts will work Neera Tanden talks about how the Biden administration's price drug cuts will work Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Biden's domestic policy advisor, Neera Tanden, about the administration's plan to lower the price of certain prescription drugs under Medicare. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor