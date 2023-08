Kyiv holds funeral for 'Juice,' one of Ukraine's ace fighter pilots Andriy Pilshchykov, known by his call-sign "Juice" became an icon in Ukraine helping deny Russia air superiority in the early days of the war. He was given a hero's funeral Tuesday in Kyiv.

