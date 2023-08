'The Breakaway' explores how society impacts a woman's relationship with her body NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Jennifer Weiner about her latest novel The Breakaway. explores a woman's relationship with her body is influenced by society's rules and expectations.

Author Interviews 'The Breakaway' explores how society impacts a woman's relationship with her body 'The Breakaway' explores how society impacts a woman's relationship with her body Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Jennifer Weiner about her latest novel The Breakaway. explores a woman's relationship with her body is influenced by society's rules and expectations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor