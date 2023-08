Amid the heatwave, millions of students are returning to schools without decent A/C In the midst of this summer of record-breaking heat waves, kids around the country are returning to school — often in buildings without adequate air conditioning, if any.

Children's Health Amid the heatwave, millions of students are returning to schools without decent A/C Amid the heatwave, millions of students are returning to schools without decent A/C Listen · 4:40 4:40 In the midst of this summer of record-breaking heat waves, kids around the country are returning to school — often in buildings without adequate air conditioning, if any. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor