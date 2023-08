Hurricane Idalia is already causing flooding along Florida's Gulf Coast The National Hurricane Center says the eye of Hurricane Idalia came ashore near Keaton Beach, Fla. Forecasters have increased the storm surge potential to as high as 16 feet in some areas.

The National Hurricane Center says the eye of Hurricane Idalia came ashore near Keaton Beach, Fla. Forecasters have increased the storm surge potential to as high as 16 feet in some areas.