The Biden administration unveils the first 10 medications up for price negotiation NPR's A Martinez asks Johns Hopkins University's Mariana Socal about a pharmaceutical industry argument that Medicare price negotiations will cut profits and shortchange new drug research.

Health The Biden administration unveils the first 10 medications up for price negotiation The Biden administration unveils the first 10 medications up for price negotiation Listen · 5:22 5:22 NPR's A Martinez asks Johns Hopkins University's Mariana Socal about a pharmaceutical industry argument that Medicare price negotiations will cut profits and shortchange new drug research. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor