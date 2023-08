U.S. employers are using AI to essentially reduce workers to numbers in the workplace NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Ifeoma Ajunwa, author of The Quantified Worker, about how work lives have become quantified for the benefit of employers.

Author Interviews U.S. employers are using AI to essentially reduce workers to numbers in the workplace U.S. employers are using AI to essentially reduce workers to numbers in the workplace Listen · 6:47 6:47 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Ifeoma Ajunwa, author of The Quantified Worker, about how work lives have become quantified for the benefit of employers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor