What it is like to be a blue governor in a deep red state Kentucky's Democratic governor is leading in the polls, despite the majority Republican state political scene. Crossover governors have become an increasingly rare phenomenon outside of Kentucky.

National What it is like to be a blue governor in a deep red state What it is like to be a blue governor in a deep red state 3:15 Kentucky's Democratic governor is leading in the polls, despite the majority Republican state political scene. Crossover governors have become an increasingly rare phenomenon outside of Kentucky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor