A Turkish-Dutch airline aims to limit the disruption of children's noises Corendon Airlines will soon have an "only adult" section of the plane for the 10-hour flight from Amsterdam to Curacao. You have to be 16 or older to sit there, and its about $50 more.

Business A Turkish-Dutch airline aims to limit the disruption of children's noises A Turkish-Dutch airline aims to limit the disruption of children's noises Listen · 0:26 0:26 Corendon Airlines will soon have an "only adult" section of the plane for the 10-hour flight from Amsterdam to Curacao. You have to be 16 or older to sit there, and its about $50 more. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor