over-the-counter Narcan may be too expensive for some people, advocates fear The opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan will soon be available over-the-counter at a cost of about $44. Advocates welcome the expanded availability but say the price will be too high for some.

Medical Treatments over-the-counter Narcan may be too expensive for some people, advocates fear over-the-counter Narcan may be too expensive for some people, advocates fear Listen · 2:51 2:51 The opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan will soon be available over-the-counter at a cost of about $44. Advocates welcome the expanded availability but say the price will be too high for some. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor