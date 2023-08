Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable for defamation of two Georgia election workers Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers by repeatedly claiming the women were manipulating 2020 ballots, a federal judge has ruled.

Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers by repeatedly claiming the women were manipulating 2020 ballots, a federal judge has ruled.