What we know about the damage in Florida from Hurricane Idalia Now tropical storm Idalia came ashore in the Big Ben region of Florida. The storm hammered low-lying areas and brought a massive storm surge. Power is out for scores of residents.

Weather What we know about the damage in Florida from Hurricane Idalia What we know about the damage in Florida from Hurricane Idalia Listen · 4:09 4:09 Now tropical storm Idalia came ashore in the Big Ben region of Florida. The storm hammered low-lying areas and brought a massive storm surge. Power is out for scores of residents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor