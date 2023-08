More than half of wetlands no longer have EPA protections after Supreme Court ruling NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Marla Stelk, executive director of the National Association of Wetland Managers, about the EPA's new rules that comply with a ruling limiting the Clean Water Act's scope.

Environment More than half of wetlands no longer have EPA protections after Supreme Court ruling More than half of wetlands no longer have EPA protections after Supreme Court ruling Listen · 3:54 3:54 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Marla Stelk, executive director of the National Association of Wetland Managers, about the EPA's new rules that comply with a ruling limiting the Clean Water Act's scope. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor