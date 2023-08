Battleground Wisconsin suburbs historically voted Republican, but that's shifting The suburbs outside Milwaukee have been a reliably Republican voting bloc for decades. Now, those counties are swing districts in a swing state that could decide the presidential election in 2024.

National Battleground Wisconsin suburbs historically voted Republican, but that's shifting Battleground Wisconsin suburbs historically voted Republican, but that's shifting Listen · 3:54 3:54 The suburbs outside Milwaukee have been a reliably Republican voting bloc for decades. Now, those counties are swing districts in a swing state that could decide the presidential election in 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor