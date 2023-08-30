Summer School 8: Graduation and the Guppy Tank

Congratulations to the Planet Money Summer School Class of 2023! Today, you become masters of business administration... spelled with lower-case letters for legal purposes. Your diploma is waiting for you just across the stage.

But first, there's one final skill to impart: the pitch. We wouldn't be doing our job as a half-baked parody of a business school if we didn't leave you with the confidence and opportunity to stand in front of an investor and ask for money. We understand what you ambitious business school graduates really want more than a piece of paper (which, to be clear, is ALL you will be getting), is the chance to launch something and get rich.

So we're combining graduation with a little test of ideas, a showdown of startups, a competition of companies. We are going to put our own spin on a pitch competition like you see on Shark Tank. We hear from five listeners with real ideas for startups.

A way for book lovers to feel closer to the authors they love

A product that helps you stay dry while on the go

Two very different ideas for end-of-life care

Can they make a successful pitch? What will investors be looking for in their presentation? Can they come prepared with persuasive total addressable market analyses? Who will have the sharpest customer pain points to solve? We shall see.

Our business expert will give us a rare glimpse into the mind of investors and what they're looking for. Only one graduate will be crowned the winner as this year's valedictorian.

If you want to get your diploma right now, take the Planet Money Summer School quiz to test your business prowess.

Take the 2023 Planet Money Summer School Quiz to earn your diploma!

