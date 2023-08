Central Texans struggle with what's likely to be its hottest summer on record Months of extreme heat and drought have Central Texas farmers and ranchers facing their biggest climate-driven challenge in decades.

Climate Central Texans struggle with what's likely to be its hottest summer on record Central Texans struggle with what's likely to be its hottest summer on record Listen · 3:19 3:19 Months of extreme heat and drought have Central Texas farmers and ranchers facing their biggest climate-driven challenge in decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor