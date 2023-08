2/3 of Americans approve of unions — slightly down from last year, but still high The latest Gallop poll finds two-thirds of Americans approve of unions. That's down a few percentage points from last year, but continues a trend that stands in sharp contrast to the last six decades.

National 2/3 of Americans approve of unions — slightly down from last year, but still high 2/3 of Americans approve of unions — slightly down from last year, but still high Listen · 2:09 2:09 The latest Gallop poll finds two-thirds of Americans approve of unions. That's down a few percentage points from last year, but continues a trend that stands in sharp contrast to the last six decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor