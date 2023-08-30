Accessibility links
What's Happening In Afghanistan Two Years After The U.S. Left? : 1A On Aug. 30, 2021, the U.S. completed its full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, bringing the 20-year-long war to an end.

Two weeks earlier, on Aug. 15, with fewer troops to block their path, the Taliban took over Kabul.

Since then, the Taliban has controlled Afghanistan. Girls are now banned from attending school past sixth grade. Independent media, including newspapers and radio stations, have been shut down. Protestors, journalists, and activists are being arrested.

We look back on the U.S. war in Afghanistan and what's happening in the country now.

1A

Afghans hoping to flee Taliban-rule flooded the Kabul airport in Kabul. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Afghans hoping to flee Taliban-rule flooded the Kabul airport in Kabul.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

How do we look back on the U.S. war in Afghanistan? What's happening in the country now?

