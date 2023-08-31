Speedy Ortiz: Tiny Desk Concert

Ten years ago, sometime after Speedy Ortiz transformed itself from a Sadie Dupuis solo project into a functioning rock band, its jagged and clever early singles caught the attention of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich. So we reached out to inquire about a Tiny Desk concert, only to learn that the timing wasn't quite right: The group didn't have any days off and its members were concerned they wouldn't sound their best, so they responded to our request with a question of their own. "Can we do it later?"

Now, Speedy Ortiz is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut album, Major Arcana — and finally making good on that offer to come back another time, though it should be noted that Dupuis' side project Sad13 did play a killer Tiny Desk (home) concert back in 2020. But this set stands as a definitive Speedy Ortiz time capsule, bringing together band members of the past and present while capturing one song from each of the group's four albums: "The Graduates" (from 2015's Foil Deer), "Scabs" (from the new Rabbit Rabbit), "Lucky 88" (from 2018's Twerp Verse) and "Plough" (from Major Arcana). It's truly a performance 10 years in the making, not to mention an ideal showcase for the band's wiry, eternally quotable charm. Even the stuffed bunnies seem impressed.

SET LIST

"The Graduates"

"Scabs"

"Lucky 88"

"Plough"

MUSICIANS

Sadie Dupuis: electric guitar, lead vocal

Andy Molholt: electric guitar, piano, backing vocal

Audrey Zee Whitesides: bass, backing vocal

Joey Doubek: drums

Devin McKnight: acoustic guitar/aux percussion

Darl Ferm: acoustic guitar/aux percussion

Camellia Hartman: violin

