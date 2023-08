Morning news brief Concerns rise over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's health. Florida picks up the pieces after Idalia swept through the Gulf Coast. The coup in Gabon triggers fears of destabilization.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:26 11:26 Concerns rise over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's health. Florida picks up the pieces after Idalia swept through the Gulf Coast. The coup in Gabon triggers fears of destabilization. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor