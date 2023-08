Parts of the Southeast coastline are dealing with the aftermath of Idalia Idalia came ashore along the Florida Gulf Coast as a major hurricane — the first to hit the region since the 1800s. A major storm surge and electricity outages are complicating rescue efforts.

National Parts of the Southeast coastline are dealing with the aftermath of Idalia Parts of the Southeast coastline are dealing with the aftermath of Idalia Listen · 3:32 3:32 Idalia came ashore along the Florida Gulf Coast as a major hurricane — the first to hit the region since the 1800s. A major storm surge and electricity outages are complicating rescue efforts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor