College students assess how safe they feel after recent shootings In the wake of mass shooting on college campuses, students speak to their concerns about guns, and how to create a space in which they are safe.

National College students assess how safe they feel after recent shootings College students assess how safe they feel after recent shootings Listen · 3:09 3:09 In the wake of mass shooting on college campuses, students speak to their concerns about guns, and how to create a space in which they are safe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor