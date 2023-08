The EPA removes federal protections for most of the country's wetlands The EPA dialed back pollution protections for inland waterways including streams and wetlands in alignment with a Supreme Court decision. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Ariel Wittenberg of E and E News.

Environment The EPA removes federal protections for most of the country's wetlands The EPA removes federal protections for most of the country's wetlands Listen · 3:29 3:29 The EPA dialed back pollution protections for inland waterways including streams and wetlands in alignment with a Supreme Court decision. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Ariel Wittenberg of E and E News. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor