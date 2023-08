A college volleyball match in Nebraska has set a world record The record is for attendance at a women's sporting event. More than 92,000 fans packed the Cornhuskers' stadium Wednesday to watch the Huskers vanquish the Omaha Mavericks in a 3-0 sweep.

