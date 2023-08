Why have we seen so many recent coups across West and Central Africa? NPR's Michel Martin asks Christopher Fumonyoh of the National Democratic Institute about coups in Africa, including the latest in the Central African nation of Gabon.

Africa Why have we seen so many recent coups across West and Central Africa? Why have we seen so many recent coups across West and Central Africa? Listen · 4:33 4:33 NPR's Michel Martin asks Christopher Fumonyoh of the National Democratic Institute about coups in Africa, including the latest in the Central African nation of Gabon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor