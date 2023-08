Whoever said blood is thicker than water never played for the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL teams had to cut down their rosters this week, and Jags head coach Doug Pederson cut tight end Josh Pederson — who is his son. Definitely can't accuse Josh of being a nepo baby.

