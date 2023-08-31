#2375: The Ingrate Sold Your Car! : The Best of Car Talk Ann from Boulder, CO has a wonderful mother who gave Ann her car. How did Ann express her thanks to dear old Mom? She sold it and bought a different car! Will Ann do the right thing and fess up to Mother before she visits next week or do Click and Clack the tattletales have to place the call to Mom themselves? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2375: The Ingrate Sold Your Car! #2375: The Ingrate Sold Your Car! Listen · 39:33 39:33