Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia election interference charges

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his unsuccessful attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The plea was entered Thursday in a court filing, as Trump waived his right to appear at an arraignment that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

That's an option in the Fulton County case, and other co-defendants, such as former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, have similarly waived their appearance.

Trump faces 13 felony counts in Georgia. The Republican presidential front-runner surrendered to the county jail in Atlanta and was booked on the charges on Aug. 24, becoming the first former U.S. president with a mug shot.

The judge in the case has yet to set Trump's trial date — which could be complicated by the flurry of conflicting motions from many of his 18 co-defendants and the former president's several other legal cases.

WABE's Sam Gringlas contributed reporting.