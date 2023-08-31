Best Of: Zadie Smith / Maria Bamford : Fresh Air Zadie Smith talks about her new book, The Fraud. It's a historical novel, but its themes of gender inequality, class, and the enduring damages of slavery, are very connected to the present.



David Bianculli reviews the new Apple+ series The Changeling, starring LaKeith Stanfield.



Comic Maria Bamford's new memoir, Sure, I'll Join Your Cult, is about the lengths she's taken to fit in — from self-help books, to 12-step programs — and why making fun of her anxiety, depression, and OCD has been a powerful medicine.

Fresh Air Best Of: Zadie Smith / Maria Bamford Best Of: Zadie Smith / Maria Bamford Listen · 47:51 47:51 Zadie Smith talks about her new book, The Fraud. It's a historical novel, but its themes of gender inequality, class, and the enduring damages of slavery, are very connected to the present.



David Bianculli reviews the new Apple+ series The Changeling, starring LaKeith Stanfield.



Comic Maria Bamford's new memoir, Sure, I'll Join Your Cult, is about the lengths she's taken to fit in — from self-help books, to 12-step programs — and why making fun of her anxiety, depression, and OCD has been a powerful medicine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor