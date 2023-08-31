#2376: What's Cookin' at the Roadkill Cafe? : The Best of Car Talk 'Locally-sourced' and 'tarmac-to-table' are hallmarks of the Roadkill Cafe. Tommy reads from their revolting menu and we promise that if you've never actually considered a vegan diet, you will after this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2376: What's Cookin' at the Roadkill Cafe? #2376: What's Cookin' at the Roadkill Cafe? Listen · 34:31 34:31 'Locally-sourced' and 'tarmac-to-table' are hallmarks of the Roadkill Cafe. Tommy reads from their revolting menu and we promise that if you've never actually considered a vegan diet, you will after this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor