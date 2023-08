Politicians now tend to be older than they've been historically. It's causing issues The average age in Congress dropped slightly this year, but is still one of the oldest in modern history. Democrats and Republicans have both been forced to confront limitations in aging politicians.

Politics Politicians now tend to be older than they've been historically. It's causing issues Politicians now tend to be older than they've been historically. It's causing issues Listen · 3:57 3:57 The average age in Congress dropped slightly this year, but is still one of the oldest in modern history. Democrats and Republicans have both been forced to confront limitations in aging politicians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor