Fact check: Do lower drug prices make it harder for companies to find new treatments? The pharmaceutical industry has long said that any attempts to control drug prices would mean disaster for their research and development efforts. But the research doesn't back that up.

Medical Treatments Fact check: Do lower drug prices make it harder for companies to find new treatments? Fact check: Do lower drug prices make it harder for companies to find new treatments? Listen · 4:08 4:08 The pharmaceutical industry has long said that any attempts to control drug prices would mean disaster for their research and development efforts. But the research doesn't back that up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor