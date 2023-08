92,003 fans set a record for women's sports attendance watching college volleyball More than 90,000 people filled the University of Nebraska's football stadium Wednesday night to watch women's college volleyball. It was one of the biggest crowds ever for a women's sports event.

Sports 92,003 fans set a record for women's sports attendance watching college volleyball 92,003 fans set a record for women's sports attendance watching college volleyball Listen · 3:39 3:39 More than 90,000 people filled the University of Nebraska's football stadium Wednesday night to watch women's college volleyball. It was one of the biggest crowds ever for a women's sports event. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor