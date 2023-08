Chicago officials are joining the effort to crack down on cases of COVID aid fraud COVID aid fraud was rampant countrywide, but thousands of Chicago residents appear to have taken money for bogus businesses. Officials say they may have to concentrate on only the worst cases.

National Chicago officials are joining the effort to crack down on cases of COVID aid fraud Chicago officials are joining the effort to crack down on cases of COVID aid fraud Listen · 7:34 7:34 COVID aid fraud was rampant countrywide, but thousands of Chicago residents appear to have taken money for bogus businesses. Officials say they may have to concentrate on only the worst cases.