Now-released forms reveal more trips gifted to Justice Clarence Thomas by Harlan Crow Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been the subject of scrutiny over gifts he received from billionaire Harlan Crow, reported additional trips Crow paid for in newly released financial disclosure forms.

Law Now-released forms reveal more trips gifted to Justice Clarence Thomas by Harlan Crow Now-released forms reveal more trips gifted to Justice Clarence Thomas by Harlan Crow Audio will be available later today. Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been the subject of scrutiny over gifts he received from billionaire Harlan Crow, reported additional trips Crow paid for in newly released financial disclosure forms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor